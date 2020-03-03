Reported £2.5m Rangers and Celtic target told he's not ready for Premiership move

Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Dundee United's Scottish Championship starlet Louis Appere.

There is plenty of time on Louis Appere’s side.

At just 20, the Perth-born forward is enjoying his first ever season in Dundee United’s first-team. And while there have been moments of supreme class and quality, see that brilliant individual effort in the Scottish Cup clash with Hibernian back in January, it’s fair to say consistency remains elusive for now.

In 31 games, Appere has produced six goals and five assists, finding the back of the net in just one of his last eight Scottish Championship games. Clearly, this speedy, skilful youngster still has a lot to learn.

Fortunately, in Robbie Neilson, Dundee United have a coach renowned for his faith in youth. He could hardly be at a better club, or under a better manager.

Appere would be forgiven for having his head turned by the prospect of joining Celtic or Rangers in a £2.5 million deal (TEAMtalk), but a move to one of Scotland’s biggest clubs appears to be a classic case of ‘too much, too soon’.

“He’s done great this season and scored a fine goal against Caley,” former Dundee United favourite Lee Wilkie told The Evening Telegraph.

“However, I don’t think he’s quite ready yet for the top flight week in, week out right at this moment.”

Appere could do a lot worse than to take Wilkie’s advice on board. He has a regular first-team role at Tannadice and swapping that for a benchwarming position at Celtic or Rangers threatens to only stunt his development at a crucial stage of his career.

As we said, there is plenty of time on Louis Appere’s side. The last thing he needs is to do everything in a rush.