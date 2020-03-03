Quick links

Reported £2.5m Rangers and Celtic target told he's not ready for Premiership move

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...
Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Dundee United's Scottish Championship starlet Louis Appere.

There is plenty of time on Louis Appere’s side.

At just 20, the Perth-born forward is enjoying his first ever season in Dundee United’s first-team. And while there have been moments of supreme class and quality, see that brilliant individual effort in the Scottish Cup clash with Hibernian back in January, it’s fair to say consistency remains elusive for now.

In 31 games, Appere has produced six goals and five assists, finding the back of the net in just one of his last eight Scottish Championship games. Clearly, this speedy, skilful youngster still has a lot to learn.

Fortunately, in Robbie Neilson, Dundee United have a coach renowned for his faith in youth. He could hardly be at a better club, or under a better manager.

 

Appere would be forgiven for having his head turned by the prospect of joining Celtic or Rangers in a £2.5 million deal (TEAMtalk), but a move to one of Scotland’s biggest clubs appears to be a classic case of ‘too much, too soon’. 

“He’s done great this season and scored a fine goal against Caley,” former Dundee United favourite Lee Wilkie told The Evening Telegraph.

“However, I don’t think he’s quite ready yet for the top flight week in, week out right at this moment.”

Lee Wilkie of Dundee United tackles Jean Claude Darcheville of Rangers during the CIS Insurance Cup Final between Dundee United and Rangers at Hampden Park March 16, 2008 in Glasgow,...

Appere could do a lot worse than to take Wilkie’s advice on board. He has a regular first-team role at Tannadice and swapping that for a benchwarming position at Celtic or Rangers threatens to only stunt his development at a crucial stage of his career.

As we said, there is plenty of time on Louis Appere’s side. The last thing he needs is to do everything in a rush.

Rangers fans show their support towards the Celtic fans during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

