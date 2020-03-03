Quick links

Report: Tottenham want England ace, club have already identified potential replacement

Burnley's Charlie Taylor during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on February 22, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Leicester City are reportedly planning for life after Ben Chilwell.

Charlie Taylor of Burnley takes a throw in during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 02, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

According to The Times, Leicester City have identified Burnley defender Charlie Taylor as a potential successor to Ben Chilwell.

It's claimed that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Chilwell this summer, and Leicester are eyeing potential replacements.

Leicester have allegedly scouted Taylor a number of times, and could move for him if Chilwell ends up leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.

 

Chilwell is under contract until 2024, meaning Leicester are in a strong position to demand a huge fee for the 23-year-old this summer.

Tottenham may be in the market for a left back given that Danny Rose appears to have no future at the club and Ryan Sessegnon is viewed more as a winger than as a left back.

Chilwell would fit the bill, especially as an English player, but whether Jose Mourinho will have the funds to tempt Leicester into a deal remains to be seen.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on February 28, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

As for Taylor, the 26-year-old has fared well for Burnley this season, even if he hasn't been quite as impressive as Chilwell has in terms of attacking play.

Spurs may have hope of a deal for Chilwell by learning that Leicester want Taylor, but there are a lot of moving parts in this situation, and it's one to keep an eye on for Tottenham fans.

Burnley's Charlie Taylor during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on February 22, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

