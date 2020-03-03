Report: Tottenham want England ace, club have already identified potential replacement

Leicester City are reportedly planning for life after Ben Chilwell.

According to The Times, Leicester City have identified Burnley defender Charlie Taylor as a potential successor to Ben Chilwell.

It's claimed that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Chilwell this summer, and Leicester are eyeing potential replacements.

Leicester have allegedly scouted Taylor a number of times, and could move for him if Chilwell ends up leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.

Chilwell is under contract until 2024, meaning Leicester are in a strong position to demand a huge fee for the 23-year-old this summer.

Tottenham may be in the market for a left back given that Danny Rose appears to have no future at the club and Ryan Sessegnon is viewed more as a winger than as a left back.

Chilwell would fit the bill, especially as an English player, but whether Jose Mourinho will have the funds to tempt Leicester into a deal remains to be seen.

As for Taylor, the 26-year-old has fared well for Burnley this season, even if he hasn't been quite as impressive as Chilwell has in terms of attacking play.

Spurs may have hope of a deal for Chilwell by learning that Leicester want Taylor, but there are a lot of moving parts in this situation, and it's one to keep an eye on for Tottenham fans.