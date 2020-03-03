Report names three Gerrard signings Rangers are already planning to axe this summer

Rangers are reportedly ready to axe three Ibrox men this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers are likely offload trio Jon Flanagan, Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones at the end of the season.

It's claimed that the Gers will be planning some squad changes this summer, and whilst the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic or Glen Kamara could rake in big money, fringe players could go.

The three fringe players named are defender Flanagan as well as wingers Barker and Jones, with Ibrox departures seemingly coming for all three.

Steven Gerrard swooped to sign Flanagan in the summer of 2018, reuniting with the full back having played together at Liverpool.

Whilst he's a solid pro and can play on the left or the right, Flanagan doesn't offer much going forward, and with Nathan Patterson emerging at right back, the 27-year-old is likely to be let go when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, winger Barker was brought to Rangers in August, but he has only managed 11 appearances and one goal for the club.

The 23-year-old has found it tough to make an impact at Ibrox, and offloading him in the summer would be wise given his lack of playing time.

Fellow wide man Jones signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers in 2019, joining up from Kilmarnock in the summer, but he has managed just 13 games with no goals and two assists.

The trio clearly aren't fancied by Gerrard despite all being signed in his tenure, and leaving Rangers in the summer seems like the best course of action for each player after disappointing seasons.