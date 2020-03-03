Report: Moyes wants to drastically change West Ham squad, 22-goal attacker wanted again

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Ollie Watkins.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are plotting a new summer move for Ollie Watkins after failing to land the Brentford man in January.

It's claimed that David Moyes wants to 'drastically' change the West Ham squad this summer, and he wants to bring in promising players from the Championship.

Landing Jarrod Bowen in January was the first step towards that plan, but Hammers scouts are continuing to watch Brentford attacker Watkins too.

The report claims that West Ham wanted Watkins in January, but Brentford refused to sell, meaning Moyes had to shelve his interest until the end of the season.

Watkins, 24, has smashed 22 goals and three assists in 36 Championship games this season, and it's likely that he'll be playing Premier League football next season whether or not the Bees win promotion.

Given that he can play as a centre forward or on the left flank, Watkins represents a versatile attacking option for the Hammers, and does fit a similar profile to Bowen in terms of his potential after dazzling in the Championship.

Watkins is quick and skilful, and signing him would surely raise questions about the likes of Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson given that they're struggling to get into the side.

Signing promising young English players should be a focus for West Ham, and if they can pair up Bowen with Watkins, fans would surely be excited for the future of the attack under Moyes.