Report: Bruce concerned about £16m man's training displays, Wolves and Palace want him

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin finds himself in a strange situation.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been involved in something of a fall out with boss Steve Bruce.

It's claimed that Saint-Maximin's future is in doubt, as Bruce dropped him from the starting line-up against Burnley whilst claiming that he was an injury risk.

Saint-Maximin's camp claim he is fully fit and available, but with Bruce allegedly concerned about his performances in training recently, he left him on the bench.

Players are believed to be frustrated with the style of play under Bruce, and dropping the one major flair player in the Newcastle side won't exactly go down well.

The report adds that Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign the 22-year-old, and will monitor the situation in case Newcastle do end up wanting to flog Saint-Maximin this summer.

Newcastle paid £16million to sign Saint-Maximin from Nice last summer, and he has been one of the Magpies' most exciting players, as he leads the team this season for shots on target and successful dribbles, whilst only Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey have more key passes.

Newcastle will struggle to play truly expansive football without Saint-Maximin in the side, and tonight's lineup against West Bromwich Albion will be very interesting in light of these claims.

If Saint-Maximin is in the team, maybe any issues have been ironed out – but if he's axed again, the Frenchman may face a tricky challenge trying to break back into the Newcastle side.