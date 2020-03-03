Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report shares Jurgen Klopp's plans for Takumi Minamino tonight

Olly Dawes
Takumi Minamino of Liverpool gets substituted by Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool trains during the UEFA Champions League football match, round 16, played between Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on February...

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are expected to start Takumi Minamino in tonight's FA Cup tie with Chelsea.

It's claimed that the Reds plan to name a strong side for tonight's fifth round clash at Stamford Bridge, and that includes an appearance for Minamino.

Joe Gomez may be able to return having missed Saturday's shock defeat at Watford, but fans will be more excited to see Minamino in action again.

 

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool on January 1st having seen the Reds strike a deal with Red Bull Salzburg in December, but hasn't played much yet.

His two starts have come in the FA Cup against Everton and Shrewsbury Town, whilst he has been limited to just 77 minutes of Premier League action across three substitute appearances.

After an 11-minute cameo against Watford on Saturday, Minamino is now set for just a third start, and will be hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

Liverpool's attack looked a little toothless against Watford, and Japanese international Minamino will be hoping to prove that he is worthy of playing time before the end of the season.

It remains to be seen just how strong Klopp goes with his lineup, but all eyes will be on Minamino as he looks to really kickstart his Liverpool career.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool gets substituted by Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch