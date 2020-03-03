Report shares Jurgen Klopp's plans for Takumi Minamino tonight

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are expected to start Takumi Minamino in tonight's FA Cup tie with Chelsea.

It's claimed that the Reds plan to name a strong side for tonight's fifth round clash at Stamford Bridge, and that includes an appearance for Minamino.

Joe Gomez may be able to return having missed Saturday's shock defeat at Watford, but fans will be more excited to see Minamino in action again.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool on January 1st having seen the Reds strike a deal with Red Bull Salzburg in December, but hasn't played much yet.

His two starts have come in the FA Cup against Everton and Shrewsbury Town, whilst he has been limited to just 77 minutes of Premier League action across three substitute appearances.

After an 11-minute cameo against Watford on Saturday, Minamino is now set for just a third start, and will be hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's attack looked a little toothless against Watford, and Japanese international Minamino will be hoping to prove that he is worthy of playing time before the end of the season.

It remains to be seen just how strong Klopp goes with his lineup, but all eyes will be on Minamino as he looks to really kickstart his Liverpool career.