Report: £120,000-a-week 36-year-old receives MLS offer amid Bielsa reunion links

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Manchester, England.
Leeds United have been linked with Claudio Bravo lately.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Leeds United goalkeepers are in the news right now, and so is one stopper being linked with a move to Elland Road.

Kiko Casilla was hit with an eight-game ban on Friday having been found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko earlier this season, meaning Illan Meslier was thrown in against Hull City on Saturday.

Meslier impressed, and the 20-year-old looks to have real potential for the future, which may just tempt Leeds into signing the Lorient loanee permanently this summer.

 

However, one report recently suggested that Marcelo Bielsa has another option in mind, as En Cancha in Chile claimed that Leeds hold an interest in Claudio Bravo.

Bielsa worked closely with Bravo during their time together in the Chile national team setup between 2007 and 2011, and the 36-year-old will be available as a free agent this summer with his Manchester City contract expiring.

Now though, The Standard report that Bravo is considering an offer from New York City FC, with Manchester City not expected to offer him terms to stay at the Etihad Stadium as they prepare to get his £120,000-a-week wages off the books.

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Bravo may head to the United States as he wants first-team football, and heading to one of the world's most famous cities may be appealing as he winds down his career.

A move to Leeds seemed unlikely anyway unless fellow veteran Casilla decided to leave this summer, but with New York City FC now in the mix too, Leeds may not be Bravo's next destination this summer after all.

Manchester City's Claudio Bravo in action during training at Manchester City Football Academy on February 03, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

