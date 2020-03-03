Quick links

Rarely-seen Celtic star could get 'shock SOS' - report

Shane Callaghan
Craig Gordon of Scotland looks dejected after conceding a goal during the International Friendly match between Scotland and Belgium on September 7, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
The Celtic goalkeeper hasn't represented his country since 2018.

Craig Gordon of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It's been a very, very tough season for Celtic's Craig Gordon.

The veteran goalkeeper has only made six senior appearances under Neil Lennon all season long.

For someone that was used to playing every game until around a year ago when former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers started using Scott Bain, this ongoing decline in appearances must hurt Gordon.

But there might be some good news on the way.

 

According to The Scottish Sun, the 37-year-old, who hasn't represented Scotland since 2018, could receive another crack at the whip with regards to international duty - or a 'shock SOS' call.

Steve Clarke will need a third goalkeeper to name in his squad for the Euro 2020 playoff with Israel on March 26.

And The Scottish Sun claim that Gordon, along with former Rangers stopper Liam Kelly and Bain, might be in the frame.

If he gets overlooked then that's surely the end of his international career once and for all.

With Fraser Forster having a stunning season-long loan at Parkhead, Lennon won't be using Gordon any time soon and considering he turns 38 in December, he's probably also in the twilight of his club career.

Craig Gordon of Celtic is beaten by the shot of Tom Beadling of Dunfermline during the Betfred League Cup match between Celtic and Dunfermline Athletic at Celtic Park on August 17, 2019 in...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

