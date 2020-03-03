Rarely-seen Celtic star could get 'shock SOS' - report

The Celtic goalkeeper hasn't represented his country since 2018.

It's been a very, very tough season for Celtic's Craig Gordon.

The veteran goalkeeper has only made six senior appearances under Neil Lennon all season long.

For someone that was used to playing every game until around a year ago when former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers started using Scott Bain, this ongoing decline in appearances must hurt Gordon.

But there might be some good news on the way.

According to The Scottish Sun, the 37-year-old, who hasn't represented Scotland since 2018, could receive another crack at the whip with regards to international duty - or a 'shock SOS' call.

Steve Clarke will need a third goalkeeper to name in his squad for the Euro 2020 playoff with Israel on March 26.

And The Scottish Sun claim that Gordon, along with former Rangers stopper Liam Kelly and Bain, might be in the frame.

If he gets overlooked then that's surely the end of his international career once and for all.

With Fraser Forster having a stunning season-long loan at Parkhead, Lennon won't be using Gordon any time soon and considering he turns 38 in December, he's probably also in the twilight of his club career.