'Rafa hasn't done that': Shay Given praises Newcastle boss for his stance on the FA Cup

Steve Bruce replaced Rafa Benitez in the Newcastle United dugout last summer.

Shay Given has praised Steve Bruce for taking the FA Cup 'seriously' as he believes that it's 'quite refreshing' for a Newcastle manager to take such a stance, as he told Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show (03/02/2020 at 9:10 am).

The former goalkeeper feels that Rafa Benitez didn't really take the FA Cup in a serious manner, as he believes that the Newcastle faithful are 'delighted' that Bruce is doing the opposite.

The Magpies are into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time under Mike Ashley's stewardship, but it can get even better if they can see off Championship leaders, West Brom, tonight.

Given was playing for Newcastle the last time they reached back-to-back finals in the late '90s, and a similar run in these coming months would no doubt lift the mood in the North East.

"An FA Cup run, a win tonight could change that [their scoring problems] and get one of their strikers scoring goals again tonight maybe and give them a huge lift for their next Premier League game," Given told talkSPORT.

"It's quite refreshing actually from a Newcastle manager that Steve Bruce has taken the cup seriously. In the last few years, under Rafa, he hasn't done that. I think the Newcastle fans are delighted that Bruce has taken the cup seriously and they would love to get back to Wembley."

Newcastle aren't safe from the drop yet - they are five points ahead of 18th-placed Bournemouth, but they do have a cushion and perhaps need a maximum of six more points to survive.

Considering that they have that cushion, it does allow Bruce to take those extra risks in the FA Cup stakes because they aren't really in the trouble that certain Premier League clubs find themselves in.

Tonight's test against Slaven Bilic's men will be a tricky one for Newcastle, and one that they have to be wary of because the Baggies did beat West Ham on their way to this stage.