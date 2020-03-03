Prison: Channel 4 fans call for Lexi Heckles' release after documentary reveals tragic story

Channel 4's Prison gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at life behind bars.

In recent years, Channel 4 has become increasingly renowned for creating a swathe of fascinating and hard-hitting documentary series.

Chief among those is Prison which takes viewers behind the scenes at some of the most notorious prisons in the country.

The first series of Prison arrived in 2019 and took viewers inside HMP Durham, an all-male facility, while series 2, which arrived in February 2020 follows several inmates at HMP Foston Hall, which is a female-only prison.

In the third and final episode of Prison's second series, viewers are introduced to an inmate by the name of Lexi Heckles and fans quickly take to the inmate and believe that the punishment she received doesn't fit the crime.

FILMING LOCATION: Step inside HMP Foston Hall in Channel 4's Prison documentary

Prison series 2

The first episode of series 2 of Channel 4's Prison arrived on February 17th.

The series contains three episodes in total with the third and final episode hitting our screens on March 2nd.

Each episode tells the stories of different inmates at HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire and episode 3 features some of the most characterful inmates yet.

Episode 3 introduces Lexi Heckles

One of the prisoners we meet in episode 3 is Lexi (Alexia) Heckles.

She was sent to prison in 2014 and was given a life sentence for the murder of her husband.

Lexi has two children, a 21-year-old and a 6-year-old and for the younger of the two, it's been difficult to learn about why their mother is in prison.

Lexi's crime

One revelation during the episode has led to a number of Prison viewers calling for Lexi's release.

She recalls the incident which resulted in her getting locked up and it is revealed that her murder charge was more complicated than first thought.

In the documentary, she says: "The door burst open and he [her husband] had two knives. He threw the smaller one, and the instinct part of me just went towards him.

"When I grabbed hold of him he pushed me with his right shoulder and I went back onto the bed. I came straight back up and at that point I went to grab hold of his arm again and he dropped the knife.

"Without a second's thought, I lent down and grabbed the knife. As I'm coming up from the bed he's still coming towards me and I just struck him once. I behaved on instinct. I didn't think about it. There was no thought process.

"I put my hands over it and was trying to talk to him. I'm saying, "Scott, speak to me, speak to me." And he didn't...he couldn't speak."

Fans call for Lexi to be released early

As a result, fans on social media have been calling for her to get an early release as many feel she was acting in self-defence.

One viewer commented: "Lexi gets life for alleged murder when her husband burst in with two knives. She would have been killed if she didn't get him first that's for sure. Should have got manslaughter or self-defence."

While others have added: "Free Lexi"

Episodes 1 to 3 of Prison's second series are available to stream on All 4.