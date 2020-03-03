Patrick Melrose season 2 is a no-go for Amazon Prime Video - here’s why!

Benedict Cumberbatch is a man of many faces. He could easily play anyone he puts his mind to.

In 2018, Sky Atlantic aired the five-part series with leading actor Benedict Cumberbatch. The drama was broadcast on Showtime in the USA.

Doctor Strange star Benedict stars in the main role of Patrick Melrose. The actor also produced the series.

It's been almost two years since the release of the first season. However, the show won't be renewed for a second series.

Let's find out why.

Patrick Melrose: What is it about?

The show follows its leading character - the wealthy Englishman Patrick Melrose (Benedict Cumberbatch).

But behind his fortune and wealthy image, he has addictions and dark demons that come from an abusive childhood.

The character embarks on a journey of redemption in an attempt to free himself from bad habits and compulsions. The show sees Patrick Melrose navigating his life through the South of France to New York and London.

Benedict Cumberbatch gives a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ performance as #PatrickMelrose. Have you watched it? pic.twitter.com/U0YCqviOPt — Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) January 18, 2020

Why won't be a season 2 of Patrick Melrose?

Patrick Melrose was a one-off five-part series.

The first season was adapted from the five semi-autobiographical-novels by writer and journalist Edward St Aubyn.

Patrick Melrose's season 1 has covered the storyline and characters portrayed in the books. Therefore, the show was produced as a limited series only as it's based on these five novels.



Patrick Melrose: Reviews

The Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted series has received rave reviews since its initial release in 2018.

It currently has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, The Guardian placed the show in its list for 100 best TV shows of the 21st century.

How can you watch season 1 of Patrick Melrose?

Right now, you can watch Patrick Melrose on Amazon.

You can stream all five episodes on the video service for just £10.