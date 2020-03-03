Owner says his side failed with bid for Huddersfield player he 'loves', could return in summer

Reece Brown later joined Peterborough United on loan from Huddersfield Town.

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony says his side agreed a permanent deal for the on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown in January.

But Brown's contract was, in MacAnthony's words, 'too heavy for ffp [Financial Fair Play]' in League One.

Instead, the 24-year-old made a temporary move from Huddersfield to Peterborough, where he has failed to appear in only one of a possible 11 matches.

And turning that into a full-time arrangement is something which Posh - who sit just a point outside the play-off places and eight off the top - could revisit in the summer transfer window.

Asked whether Brown will rejoin Peterborough at the end of his current spell, MacAnthony told a Huddersfield fan:

Never say never. We agreed deal to sign him in jan but his contract too heavy for ffp in L1 so that’ll be another convo in summer. But we love Browny. Great lad & player. https://t.co/TYbnjYQvUW — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) March 3, 2020

Brown came through the ranks at Birmingham City but left the Blues for Forest Green Rovers in 2017.

The Dudley-native is said to have attracted plenty of interest after impressing in Gloucestershire.

But it was Huddersfield who won the race to sign him at the end of his Forest Green contract last summer.