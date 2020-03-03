Quick links

Peterborough United

Huddersfield Town

League One

Championship

Owner says his side failed with bid for Huddersfield player he 'loves', could return in summer

Aiden Cusick
Darragh MacAnthony Chairman of Peterborough United to the pre-season friendly between Peterborough and Wolverhampton Wanderers at ABAX Stadium on July 25, 2017 in Peterborough, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reece Brown later joined Peterborough United on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Darragh MacAnthony Chairman of Peterborough United to the pre-season friendly between Peterborough and Wolverhampton Wanderers at ABAX Stadium on July 25, 2017 in Peterborough, England.

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony says his side agreed a permanent deal for the on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown in January. 

But Brown's contract was, in MacAnthony's words, 'too heavy for ffp [Financial Fair Play]' in League One.

Instead, the 24-year-old made a temporary move from Huddersfield to Peterborough, where he has failed to appear in only one of a possible 11 matches.

 

And turning that into a full-time arrangement is something which Posh - who sit just a point outside the play-off places and eight off the top - could revisit in the summer transfer window.

Asked whether Brown will rejoin Peterborough at the end of his current spell, MacAnthony told a Huddersfield fan:

Brown came through the ranks at Birmingham City but left the Blues for Forest Green Rovers in 2017.

The Dudley-native is said to have attracted plenty of interest after impressing in Gloucestershire.

Reece Brown of Forest Green Rovers moves forward with the ball away from Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green...

But it was Huddersfield who won the race to sign him at the end of his Forest Green contract last summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch