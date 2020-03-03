Our view: The Harry Kane problem Jose Mourinho risks creating at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss is struggling to find a solution.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is trying his hardest to find a way to muddle through an injury crisis.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are out injured and Mourinho is so far refusing to put his trust in young striker Troy Parrott.

There can be potential solutions with the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, and Lucas Moura all able to operate as emergency strikers, albeit with limited success.

The problem for Tottenham and Mourinho is, the more they struggle, the more likely they are to end up rushing back Harry Kane.

Once rushed back, Kane is at risk of re-aggravating his injury or even picking up a new one if he is not fully fit.

This could result in a whole host of further problems for Tottenham and Mourinho, if Kane is injured missing pre-season and even the start of next season.

Spurs have to accept their situation

This was the job Jose Mourinho signed up for. He knew he was joining a club with only one fit striker, and a spendthrift chairman in charge.

It's been bad luck that Kane got injured, and Son too, but Mourinho can't claim he was ignorant to the risk.

It is often said that Mourinho is a short term boss rather than a long term one. In this case he needs to see the bigger picture, and realise that a fully fit Harry Kane next season is better for Spurs, than rushing him back this season.

The Sun reported at the weekend how Kane is already pushing for an April return, with his eye also on playing for England at Euro 2020.

The striker's single-mindedness is another complexity to add to the situation and Mourinho won't want to fall out with him, but he needs to be strong and not take any risks.

This will require some selflessness from the Spurs boss, and it will be a lot easier if he is able to manage the situation and find a temporary replacement.

Spurs can't truly replace Kane, but they can do a better job than they currently are, and without the moaning.

By failing to do so, Tottenham risk rushing back Kane too soon, and creating a further problem with big consequences later down the line.