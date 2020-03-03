Our View: Rangers' season might be about to get worse

Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is reportedly injured.

If there's one thing Rangers don't need right now, it's injuries.

The Gers are 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic and were eliminated from the Scottish Cup this past weekend.

Unless Rangers can win the Europa League, where they face Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16, then Steven Gerrard's side will be finishing the season without a trophy.

It's all about doing as well as they can in Europe and finishing as close to Celtic as possible in the league, but that could be difficult.

According to The Scottish Sun, Ryan Jack, their midfield linchpin, will sit out the visit of Hamilton tomorrow through injury.

Jack was absent earlier in 2020 and Rangers missed him. They were winning 1-0 at Hearts when he went off at Tynecastle in January, but ultimately wound up losing 2-1 without the Scottish midfielder.

This is a big player for the light Blues and if he doesn't shake off this knock as soon as possible then their season could get a whole lot worse.

With question marks over Gerrard's future at Ibrox, and Alfredo Morelos going AWOL last week, there's enough instability at Ibrox at the moment and they just don't need a lengthy injury to Jack.

The Gers welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Glasgow on Thursday week and if the former Aberdeen star isn't fit then you would fear for Rangers.