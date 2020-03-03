Quick links

Our View: Rangers' season might be about to get worse

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Jack of Rangers reacts during the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on December 5, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is reportedly injured.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; Ryan Gauld of Hibernian gets away from Ryan Jack of Rangers

If there's one thing Rangers don't need right now, it's injuries.

The Gers are 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic and were eliminated from the Scottish Cup this past weekend.

Unless Rangers can win the Europa League, where they face Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16, then Steven Gerrard's side will be finishing the season without a trophy.

It's all about doing as well as they can in Europe and finishing as close to Celtic as possible in the league, but that could be difficult.

 

According to The Scottish Sun, Ryan Jack, their midfield linchpin, will sit out the visit of Hamilton tomorrow through injury.

Jack was absent earlier in 2020 and Rangers missed him. They were winning 1-0 at Hearts when he went off at Tynecastle in January, but ultimately wound up losing 2-1 without the Scottish midfielder.

This is a big player for the light Blues and if he doesn't shake off this knock as soon as possible then their season could get a whole lot worse.

With question marks over Gerrard's future at Ibrox, and Alfredo Morelos going AWOL last week, there's enough instability at Ibrox at the moment and they just don't need a lengthy injury to Jack.

The Gers welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Glasgow on Thursday week and if the former Aberdeen star isn't fit then you would fear for Rangers.

Ryan Jack of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between SK Rapid Wien v Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

