Our view: Neil Lennon has just explained exactly why Rangers should keep targeting 24-year-old

Rangers have been linked with striker Lyndon Dykes.

Rangers brought in Florian Kamberi on January deadline day, but he wasn't the only striker Steven Gerrard and co were allegedly taking a look at.

The Gers landed Kamberi on loan until the end of the season, but The Scottish Sun noted that Rangers were also keen on Livingston's Lyndon Dykes as an alternative.

Kamberi has shown promising signs at Rangers, meaning a permanent move from Hibs is possible, but Dykes should still be on the radar – and Celtic's Neil Lennon has somewhat highlighted just why.

Celtic take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena, meaning Bhoys defender Christopher Jullien will face another meeting with Australian hitman Dykes.

Jullien was given a torrid afternoon by Dykes back in October, as the 24-year-old striker was a constant pain, winning a host of aerial duels, scrapping for every ball, closing down the Celtic defence and then getting away from Jullien to lob Fraser Forster and give Livingston a 2-0 win.

With Jullien returning to face Dykes again on Wednesday, their battle will be a fascinating one – and Lennon has told The Glasgow Evening Times that Jullien was given a 'big lesson' that day.

Lennon believes Jullien has bounced back well from his nightmare showing against Dykes, but it's clear that the Celtic man – and other Bhoys defenders – have been given the runaround by Dykes this season.

He's very much a pest to play against, and if he can cause multi-million pound defenders like Jullien to have nightmare displays, then that's the kind of striker Rangers can certainly stand to add.

Dykes has another chance to show that he can terrorise Celtic, but just knowing that Jullien struggled against him proves what a dangerous player Dykes can be, especially against defenders who aren't used to his style.

Dykes could do big damage to any centre back in Scottish football, and Lennon admitting how he troubled Jullien should make the Australian all the more appealing to Rangers if they still want a striker this summer, especially after Gers ace Nikola Katic hailed him too.

These sorts of mini-battles can be key over the course of a season, and if Dykes can haunt Jullien again on Wednesday, Rangers have to view him as a player that could give them an edge over the Bhoys in the future.