Our view: Leeds star could fulfil £4m potential by helping clinch promotion

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts finally contributed to the team's promotion charge.

Two years ago Leeds United paid West Brom a fee of £4 million to sign Tyler Roberts.

It hasn't gone well, and didn't from the start. Roberts didn't kick a ball in the second half of the 2017/18 in which he signed after he picked up an injury in his first training session.

Last season was supposed to be his breakthrough year, but it didn't quite happen save for a brief spell where he led the line in the autumn.

Up until the weekend he had scored just four goals. With his fee working out at £1 million a goal, the move hardly seemed worth it in retrospect.

Leeds still have a developmental striker rather than the finished answer, but the weekend showed Roberts may finally be ready to take the bull by the horns.

The Wales international came off the bench against Hull to score two goals in three minutes and convert a two goal lead into a 4-0 hammering.

This was what Leeds fans wanted to see from the youngster.

Of course it has to be pointed out that Roberts has been shifted around the attack by Marcelo Bielsa over the past two seasons.

In addition to rare showings as a striker, Bielsa has attempted to mould him into an attacking midfielder, with limited success.

These two goals will give Roberts confidence wherever he plays, and that could mean he becomes a real difference maker down the stretch.

Leeds are in command of their own destiny and have the capability to clinch automatic promotion as champions.

Roberts can play a key role. If he does contribute healthily from here on in, his £4 million fee will suddenly look like a bargain.

Rather than being viewed as an underwhelming signing, Roberts can become a hero. It's in his grasp.