Our view: Leeds should be watching 26-year-old Premier League star's future amid new rumour

Burnley's Charlie Taylor is being linked with Leicester City.

Leeds United's academy has produced a whole host of top players, and the one element of sadness comes from many of them leaving early.

Going back to the likes of James Milner, Aaron Lennon, Scott Carson and Danny Rose, many o Leeds' top young prospects have quickly left the club for other English clubs.

In recent memory, Sam Byram, Lewis Cook and Jack Clarke played for the Leeds before moving on, and the same goes for left back Charlie Taylor.

The 26-year-old was born in nearby York and came up through the Leeds ranks, making more than 100 appearances for the club before allowing his contract to wind down in 2017.

Leeds were forced to cash in for £5million in compensation (Daily Mail), and the normal protocol in situations like these is to settle for a fee but insert a hefty sell-on clause into the deal.

The Whites won't have been foolish enough to let Taylor go without such a clause to protect the club in the future, and that may now be very important.

The Times claim that Leicester City want to sign Taylor, identifying him as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur amongst other clubs.

If Tottenham move for Chilwell – ironically to ultimately replace ex-Leeds youngster Rose – then Leicester may well go for Taylor to replace him, potentially giving Leeds a chunk of cash.

Nothing is set in stone at this point in the season, but this is now a situation Leeds will have an eye on for the coming months, with an expected sell-on clause potentially in sight for the Whites, three years since seeing Taylor leave Elland Road.