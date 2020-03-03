Our View: Bruce won't win his reported battle with Newcastle star

Steve Bruce and Allan Saint-Maximin have reportedly fallen out.





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has fallen out with winger Allan Saint-Maximin according to a report by the Daily Mail.

They report that Bruce said Saint-Maximin was injured for the weekend clash with Burnley but sources close to the wideman say he's fully fit.

Saint-Maximin was eventually brought off the bench but the report says Bruce has concerns about his recent performances in training and felt he couldn't rely on him last weekend.

But on the other side, the report says multiple players believe the club has a squad capable of playing better football than Bruce has them doing right now and are frustrated by his tactics.





If it comes down to a genuine split between player and manager, it seems clear who would have the majority of the fanbase on their side.

Bruce was an unpopular managerial appointment who has failed to improve the side in either defence or attack from Rafa Benitez's era.

The feeling persists Bruce was overpromoted from the Championship into the Premier League while Saint-Maximin has been one of the few bright spots of the season.

His goal output needs to improve but he has personality, confidence and skill, which is what Newcastle fans need to get them off their seats.

If it came down to a choice between which man had to stay at the club, most fans would likely prefer it to be Saint-Maximin and Bruce's popularity will not be done any good if this reported conflict is true.



