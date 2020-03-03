Does Onward have an end credits scene? Will Pixar’s latest fantasy have a sequel?

Onward is the latest animated addition from Pixar but does the film have an end credits scene?

Thanks in part to Marvel and their post-credit MCU teases, most other big studio films also now feature end credits scenes of some description.

Whether it's a tease for an upcoming film or an extra joke, it's always a welcome treat.

On top of that, it also helps in getting audiences to sit through the credits and take in the sheer amount of people that's needed to create a huge Hollywood blockbuster.

Naturally, now with Pixar's Onward hitting big-screens this week, the question is whether or not Onward features a post-credits scene or not.

Does Onward have a post-credits scene?

No. There's nothing at the end of the credits after Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley's (Chris Pratt) fantasy adventure.

Of course, it's always good to give credit to the people who made the film but there's no reason to hang around if you really don't want to.

Pixar has never really been one for adding scenes at the very end of the credits and that's certainly the case in Onward, but in the likes of Toy Story, we have seen plenty of mid-credits scenes before.

What's the song that plays during the credits?

While there's no scene at the end of the credits, there is one good reason to wait around for a few minutes, for the song that plays over the end credits.

The song that plays as the end credits roll is Carried Me With You by Brandi Carlile.

The folky track is instantly catchy and will no doubt get you swaying in your seat or tapping your feet.

Does Onward set-up a sequel?

Not really although there is potential.

The ending of Onward ties everything up together quite neatly with Ian and Barely Lightfoot managing to succeed in bringing their dad back even if only for a few moments.

There is potential in bringing the elf brothers back for a sequel, though, as Ian is now more competent with magic and Barley has a replacement for his van, Guinivere (spelt as GWNIVER on the number plate), so it wouldn't be hard to imagine Ian and Barley going on another fantasy-themed, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure.

Onward releases in UK cinemas on Friday, March 6th.