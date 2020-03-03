'Never say never': West Ham hero responds when asked about Hammers return on Twitter

Tony Cottee can't rule out a return to West Ham United.

Many West Ham United fans are fed up of the David Gold and David Sullivan era, and would love an alternative to step in.

Gold and Sullivan acquired a 50% stake in West Ham back in January 2010, and their combined take now stands at 86.2% combined.

The pair oversaw the decision to leave Upton Park for the London Stadium, a decision which still causes divides in the West Ham fanbase to this day.

West Ham haven't really progressed as intended since that move, and are yet again in a relegation battle four years on from their big stadium move.

Fans want a change of ownership, and one fan decided to ask Hammers hero Tony Cottee whether he would be interested in buying the club in the future.

Cottee started his career with West Ham, becoming a hero in two spells at the club, smashing 145 goals for the Hammers across those two spells.

The former striker noted that he was part of the Landsbanki takeover in 2006, but wasn't offered a clear role on the board by the club's Icelandic owners.

Cottee did though say that you can never say never in football, refusing to rule out a future role in charge of West Ham should the opportunity arise.

I was involved in Landsbanki takeover but obviously didn't get an role at the club....never say never in football! https://t.co/v9zxdpboX1 — Tony Cottee (@TonyCottee9) March 2, 2020