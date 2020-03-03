Mourinho says he doesn't know Spurs man's best position, will try him in a new one

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has suggested he wants to play at centre-back rather than in midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has said at his latest press conference, which was broadcast on Hayters’ Youtube channel, that Eric Dier will play as a centre-back in a four-man defence in the future.

Dier was stationed as a central defender in Tottenham’s last game against Wolves, and he impressed, despite Mourinho’s side falling to a 3-2 defeat.

Dier came out after the game and said that he believes that he is a central defender rather than a midfielder.

And Mourinho has now suggested that he intends to give the 26-year-old Spurs man a chance to prove himself in a new position.

“He played very well. He had very good feelings,” Mourinho said.

“I think he has qualities to be a central defender and when you play the majority of your career as a midfield player you learn skills and positions and areas and situations that when you become a centre-back is a plus.

“I think he has work ahead of him, he has obviously specific skills to develop to be a good, solid defender but his performance the other day was very good.

“He played in a system of three, which is different to playing in a two, and one day when he plays in a defence of two we will also be trying to take conclusions.

“I don’t know [if he’s better in defence of midfield]. I know that the highlight of his career at this club was playing as a number six, where he became an England national team player.

“But I think he has potential to be a central defender. I will give him the opportunity to play as a centre-back in a back four. Let’s try and make the best decision for him and the team.”

Dier has barely played in a four-man defence for Tottenham throughout his entire time at the club.

However, it may be that Dier needs to be tested out in a new position, as his form in midfield has been so poor.

Dier has been on a serious decline in recent years, with injuries and illness clearly hampering his progress.

Dier could feature again for Tottenham tomorrow evening, when they take on Norwich City in the FA Cup.