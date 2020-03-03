How to watch the 2020 MotoGP season in the UK: TV channel and live stream options

The 2020 MotoGP season is almost here but how can fans tune in?

After the 2019 season saw Spain's Marc Marquez win his sixth MotoGP world championship in seven years, the sport has been on its traditional winter hiatus since November.

It will be up to the field of 21 (22 including Marquez) riders to hinder the dominant run of the 27-year-old Spaniard as he goes in search of a seventh title in MotoGP.

After months of waiting, the 2020 season is almost upon us after pre-season testing took place in Malaysia and Qatar.

But just how can MotoGP in the UK fans tune in to the action?

The 2020 MotoGP season

The 2020 MotoGP season has suffered a significant blow as the first two race events of the year, Qatar and Thailand, have both been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It means that the season will begin on April 5th for the Grand Prix of the Americas rather than on March 8th for the Qatar Grand Prix as originally planned.

Where to watch

When the season eventually does get underway in April, providing no more events are postponed or cancelled, fans in the UK can watch every practice, qualifying and race session via BT Sport who have held the rights to MotoGP since 2014 and have a deal in place until 2021.

How to watch

To watch BT Sport, you will need a subscription package through your TV providers whether that's Virgin, Sky or BT.

Alternatively, you can stream the action straight from BT Sport themselves via the BT Sport app which is available on PC, mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and games consoles.

You can purchase monthly passes for BT Sport from £25 per month.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar

8th March | Qatar Grand Prix (cancelled)

22nd March | Thailand Grand Prix (postponed)

5th April | Grand Prix of The Americas

19th April | Argentina Grand Prix

3rd May | Spanish Grand Prix

17th May | French Grand Prix

31st May | Italian Grand Prix

7th June | Catalan Grand Prix

21st June | German Grand Prix

28th June | Dutch Grand Prix

12th July | Finland Grand Prix

9th August | Czech Grand Prix

16th August | Austrian Grand Prix

30th August | British Grand Prix

13th September | San Marino Grand Prix

4th October | Aragon Grand Prix

18th October | Japanese Grand Prix

25th October | Australian Grand Prix

1st November | Malaysian Grand Prix

15th November | Valencia Grand Prix