The End: Who is Morgan Davies? Trans actor shines as Oberon in Sky drama

The End actor Morgan Davies is impressing audiences as they flock to see the new Sky Atlantic series.

Over the years, they've offered audiences some of the very best shows in recent memory, with some obvious highlights including Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, Tin Star, Fortitude and Big Little Lies.

They're already off to a great start so far in 2020, with series like The Outsider proving to be nothing short of phenomenal.

The latest title to attract attention is The End, which tells the story of three generations of a family. We're invited to navigate their lives, concerns and obsessions as they work out how to stay afloat.

It was created by Samantha Strauss who is well known for penning episodes of Dance Academy, The Wrong Girl and Wonderland. Along with a cast featuring Luke Arnold (Glitch), Alex Dimitriades (Tidelands), Noni Hazlehurst (The Let Down) and more, there's a lot to like, but let's take a moment to spotlight Morgan Davies...

Highlighting The End actor Morgan Davies

Morgan Davies stars in The End as Oberon Brennan, appearing across the ten episodes.

The 18-year-old star does a terrific job of playing a teenager experiencing the complications and torments that arise when transitioning.

Arguably, it was very important for a trans actor to play the role, and really, Morgan was the perfect choice to tackle the complex part of Dr. Kate Brennan's (played by Frances O’Connor) son. We follow him as he grapples with family life and growing up while transitioning from female to male taking testosterone medication.

His performance has already been praised, with co-star Frances O’Connor - according to the Express - recollecting: “I did a show with Morgan when he was seven. [Seeing him again] he was just the same person, it was great... I talked to him about the process and if there was a second season it would be great to see where he is at.”

But, where have we seen him before?

The End star Morgan Davies: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 2008 film Green Fire Envy (he played Brittany).

Two years later came a role in the 2010 film The Tree (Simone) and the part of Sass in The Hunter starring Willem Dafoe a year after. It was a significant role and the film received fairly positive review from critics.

In 2011, he broke onto the TV scene with a role in Terra Nova (Leah Marcos in two episodes) and would subsequently go on to appear in such shorts as 2012's Julian (Cassandra), Growing Up (Carey) and Kharisma (Kharisma).

He then appeared in the series Devil's Playground (Bridie Allen) in 2014 and, fast forward to 2017, scored the character of Kayla on The Girlfriend Experience.

As for Morgan's most recent project, that would be the 2019 family-drama Storm Boy (Madeline Downer) starring Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) and Geoffrey Rush (The King's Speech), which centres on a retired businessman exploring his past.

Big fan of The End on Sky Atlantic. It’s dark and light, funny and sombre. Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor and Morgan Davies are wonderful in it. — Becky (@beckygracelea) February 17, 2020

Casting Morgan Davies in The End

According to the Metro, when reflecting on the character and casting Morgan, Samantha Strauss said: "Morgan is so gorgeous, and I have a huge place in my heart for Oberon, and my heart did break when he got the door closed in his face for a medical transitioning... I wanted to write a hopeful story of a teenager dealing with a whole lot of stuff, but ultimately he’s going to be okay."

Speaking of the auditions, Samantha remembers: ‘‘We auditioned heaps of kids. At some point, we were just auditioning trans kids and then at another point, we were like, 'okay, we’ll just audition every actor at that age.' ‘Kids and even adults don’t want to come into an audition room and say, 'hey, I’m gay,' or 'hey, I’m trans.' So, we relaxed the auditioning perimeters and Morgan was sensational and such a beautiful spirit, and yeah, we found him!"

Fortunately so, because he's just fantastic in it!

