Momo Sissoko says Liverpool 'master of life' is just like Gerrard and Carragher

Sissoko hailed the leadership skills of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.





Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko has hailed Jordan Henderson and James Milner's impact on the current Reds side, in the Daily Mail.

Sissoko compared Milner to Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher as well as praising the way Henderson has improved under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

He said: "They are super players. Henderson was not so strong at the beginning of his career, it was clear that he was good but today he is a top player and it is thanks to Klopp; the German has improved him a lot.

"Milner is the ideal midfielder, the tough and physically strong Englishman who helps young people a lot. He is for the boys what Carragher and Gerrard were for me when I arrived: masters of life."





There aren't very many teams who become successful without strong leaders in the dressing room who help keep standards high.

Captain Henderson and vice-captain Milner both take ownership for doing that under Klopp, in the same way Carragher and Gerrard did during their time at Anfield, when the squad was generally less talented.

Both are players who have been derided and undervalued throughout their career but they are as important off the pitch for Liverpool as they are on it.

Observers are finally seeing their true value and Sissoko's insight into what it takes to be a leader in the Reds dressing room underlines that.



