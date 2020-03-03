Tottenham man's brother expects announcement on his Spurs future this week

Victor Wanyama's brother says he'll announce his next move in the coming days.





The brother of Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama says the midfielder will announce his next move within two to three days, as per People Daily.

Harry Wanyama says his brother's agent will say before the end of the week whether he will remain at Tottenham or where his next destination will be.

He said: "It’s a normal thing for a footballer to get British citizenship after playing or staying in the country for at least five years.

“Victor’s agent Ivan Modia will announce whether he will be leaving Spurs or not and which club. He is to make the announcement in two or three days."





Wanyama has found himself frozen out at Tottenham and needs a new challenge to get his career back on track.

At his best under Mauricio Pochettino, he was one of the best defensive midfielders in the division but his Tottenham career has faded and he is out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

When that happens, it's better for club and player that a move is made. Although Wanyama's brother doesn't rule out staying at Spurs, it's difficult to see which party that would benefit.

Wanyama is only 28, which gives him time to rediscover his best form as a combative midfielder, once his next step in football is announced.