Merson claims City would win the PL if they signed Liverpool star

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live with Jeff Stelling on March 19, 2012 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have a huge lead over Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool signals to a team mate during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Paul Merson has told The Debate, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that if Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played for Manchester City then Pep Guardiola’s side would win the league.

Liverpool have absolutely dominated in the Premier League this season, and have established a huge lead over City.

But Merson think that the difference between the two sides if that Liverpool have Van Dijk in their team.

The imperious Dutch defender has been in wonderful form again this season, while City have struggled to find a reliable centre-back pairing.

 

And Merson suggested that Van Dijk’s influence on Liverpool should see him win the PFA Player of the Year award, ahead of teammate Jordan Henderson.

“If you took him out of this team and put him into Manchester City’s team they’d win the league,” he said. “If you did that with Henderson, they wouldn’t.”

City would almost certainly benefit from having Van Dijk in their team, as their best defender, Aymeric Laporte, has failed to stay fit this term.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Laporte’s absence has been a big blow for City and has been part of the reason why Guardiola’s side have struggled to keep pace with Liverpool.

Liverpool have conceded nine goals fewer than City so far this season, after letting the opposition score just 20 times against them in 28 league matches.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

