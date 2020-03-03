Merson claims City would win the PL if they signed Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have a huge lead over Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

Paul Merson has told The Debate, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that if Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played for Manchester City then Pep Guardiola’s side would win the league.

Liverpool have absolutely dominated in the Premier League this season, and have established a huge lead over City.

But Merson think that the difference between the two sides if that Liverpool have Van Dijk in their team.

The imperious Dutch defender has been in wonderful form again this season, while City have struggled to find a reliable centre-back pairing.

And Merson suggested that Van Dijk’s influence on Liverpool should see him win the PFA Player of the Year award, ahead of teammate Jordan Henderson.

“If you took him out of this team and put him into Manchester City’s team they’d win the league,” he said. “If you did that with Henderson, they wouldn’t.”

City would almost certainly benefit from having Van Dijk in their team, as their best defender, Aymeric Laporte, has failed to stay fit this term.

Laporte’s absence has been a big blow for City and has been part of the reason why Guardiola’s side have struggled to keep pace with Liverpool.

Liverpool have conceded nine goals fewer than City so far this season, after letting the opposition score just 20 times against them in 28 league matches.