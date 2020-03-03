Manager suggests he'll try and stop £30m star leaving, after Spurs and Arsenal links

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both said to be keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Neil Lennon has told the Daily Record that he wants to give Odsonne Edouard a five-year deal to stay at Celtic, amid rumours that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur want his side’s star striker.

Edouard has enjoyed a wonderful season at Celtic, where he has banged in 27 goals, and Arsenal and Tottenham are now said to be interested.

90 minutes claim that Spurs want to snap Edouard up in the summer, while the Daily Mail say that Arsenal are keen.

But Lennon insists that Edouard should stick with Celtic, as he is improving so much at Parkhead.

And the Bhoys boss insists that he will do everything in his power to keep Edouard with his side for next season.

“Would I advise him to stay? Why not? But I don’t know what’s out there for him. I’m sure there’s plenty of suitors so it won’t be down to my decision. I’ll do all I can to keep him,” he said.

“He’s not the type to be banging down your door. He seems quite happy.

“Odsonne’s improving all the time. He’s a talismanic player for us – he’s been absolutely magnificent this season.

“But I think there’s more to come from him. I hope he’s doing that here with us.

“I’d love to give him new deal – I’d give him a five-year deal tomorrow.”

Despite Lennon’s hope that Edouard will stay, Celtic have found it difficult to fend off Premier League interest in their key players in recent years.

The Daily Record suggest that Celtic would want £30 million for the striker.

Arsenal bought Keiran Tierney from the Bhoys last summer, so the two clubs already have a good connection.

Edouard’s departure could be an even bigger blow to Celtic than Tierney’s was, if it was to happen.

The French striker has been a major reason behind their success this term, and it is no surprise to see him linked with clubs like Spurs and Arsenal after his brilliant campaign.