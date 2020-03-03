Manager claims he tried to sign Newcastle's £15m man, but it was 'impossible'

West Bromwich Albion are set to take on their former striker Dwight Gayle's side, Newcastle United, later this evening.

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has told the Birmingham Mail that he tried to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United in the summer.

Gayle left Newcastle to join West Brom on loan last term, and he performed brilliantly at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies were eager to snap the striker up on a permanent deal, but Newcastle refused to sell the £15-million rated attacker (Telegraph).

There were even rumours that West Brom were trying to strike a deal in January, and although Bilic claims they were false, he has admitted that he wanted the forward previously.

“Not in January but in the summer we tried. Obviously we lost 12 players and it’s not good to have such a huge turnaround in a squad,” Bilic said.

“Because he was so good and so instrumental last season, we wanted to get him back. We did everything to get him but it wasn’t to be. It was impossible.

“In January there were some rumours and some speculation in the papers but no, no, no, we didn’t try then.”

Newcastle and West Brom are set to meet tonight in the FA Cup, but Gayle isn’t set to start.

Steve Bruce has suggested that Gayle will miss out, as he is too fatigued to play this evening, after he started for Newcastle at the weekend.

That could be a boost for West Brom who know all about Gayle’s quality.

Newcastle seem likely to start Joelinton tonight in Gayle’s absence, and the Brazilian forward has badly struggled for goals.

Joelinton has just three strikes to his name this term, and the Baggies will be looking to keep him quiet again later.