'Look at Klich': Tony Dorigo stunned by Leeds star's run

Shane Callaghan
Angry scenes between both sets of players after Mateusz Klich scored the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on April 28,...
The Leeds United midfielder set up two goals in the rout of Hull.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich celebrates after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in...

Leeds United scored a quite brilliant goal on Saturday.

The Whites thumped Hull City 4-0 at The KCOM Stadium for what was a fourth successive victory for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

But the style and the points will have delighted the Leeds boss.

For United's third goal, the visitors were deep in their own half but Tyler Roberts swept home from inside the box seconds later.

 

A hungry Mateusz Klich dashed three-quarters of the pitch as Leeds casually passed their way through the Tigers, before the Poland international's deft layoff for Roberts capped a stunning move.

Here's how Tony Dorigo reacted to the goal on LUTV: "When you're so deep here, look at Klich. Just watch Klich. He's running from midfield and now he's the first one [in attack]. Klich then with a great layoff."

It truly was a brilliant team goal and former Leeds hitman Noel Whelan said afterwards that it was up there with any that Barcelona or Real Madrid have scored.

On this form, Bielsa's side really are one of the best teams in the division but with only a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, there can be no dip in standards.

It would be an utter travesty if Leeds were to miss out on Premier League promotion again under the Argentine, having come so close last season, but if they maintain the standard they showed against Hull then very few teams will be able to handle them over the remaining 10 games.

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in...

