Liar season 2: How many episodes? BBC thriller series returns!

Liar is back for season 2 but how many episodes can we expect?

Better late than never!

Harry and Jack Williams' thriller series Liar first arrived on screens back in September 2017 and made a significant impression on audiences from the very start.

A show about two people whose attraction soon threatens heavy consequences can only be as good as the central leads. With Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd centre-stage, there's nothing to worry about - they're both on top form here.

After six episodes viewers found themselves completely hooked, patiently anticipating the second season in the wake of season finale 'The Marshes'. It was swiftly renewed, but as time went on its absence was really felt, but as we say, better late than never.

It finally returned to screens on Monday, March 2nd 2020, but how long will the season last?

AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

Liar season 2: How many episodes?

There are six episodes of Liar season 2 in total.

Episodes are set to air weekly, with the sixth and final one scheduled for Monday, April 6th 2020.

The first episode reintroduced us to the narrative, revealing Andrew's murdered body on the Kent marshes three weeks after his disappearance while showing us Laura coming to terms with the immediate past.

It's set to be yet another blistering season of television, and already the show's admirers are impressed...

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

Fans praise BBC's Liar on Twitter

Already, a number of fans have flocked to Twitter to express their happiness with Liar's return and the quality so far.

As expected, there has once again been an emphasis on the strong performances, but on the whole, people seem pretty shocked just how long it's been since the first season.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

#Liar #LiarITV @JoFroggatt @ioangruffudd and the whole cast, blooming marvelous to have you back, cracking start to season 2! — andrew cox (@andrewcoxphoto) March 2, 2020

Loving the start of season 2 #Liar. Can’t believe season 1 aired in 2017 — Rachael Power (@RachaelPower2) March 2, 2020

It’s taken, like, 2 years. But #Liar season 2 has just begun and I’m so excited. Season 1 was absolute madness. I can’t WAIT to see where they go with this season! ❤ pic.twitter.com/rlxsnGpKj2 — TopTierGenderqueer (@TTGenderqueer) March 3, 2020

Season 2 is finally here ️‍♀️ #Liar — Jamee (@JameeMcCauley) March 2, 2020

Just finished episode 1 of season 2 and i'm so sad that the son isn't guilty back to the list of suspects #Liar #whokilledandrewearlham pic.twitter.com/Qxiwc0tf2D — Nettyjunior92 (@nettyjunior92) March 2, 2020

SEE ALSO: Sally Wainwright wants more Last Tango in Halifax

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.