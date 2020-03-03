Quick links

Leverkusen boss Bosz makes claim about Ibrox, ahead of playing against Rangers

John Verrall
Dortmund's Dutch head coach Peter Bosz looks on during the German First division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin in Dortmund, western Germany, on...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be looking for his side to cause an upset in the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen.

Head coach Peter Bosz of Dortmund looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on December 9, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany.

Peter Bosz has told the Glasgow Evening Times that playing against Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox looks as if it will be ‘wonderful’.

Rangers have been handed the tricky task of facing up against Leverkusen in the next round of the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard’s men will be the underdogs, against a Leverkusen side who are packed with quality.

 

The German outfit’s star man is Kai Havertz, who has been valued at £100 million (Daily Record), and Bosz claims that he is hoping the German international can show Rangers fans exactly what he can do.

“Havertz is a good player. I can tell you that,” Bosz said.

“I hope the Rangers fans see how good he is! Rangers are fantastic club. Playing at Ibrox looks wonderful.”

Rangers have already proven to be tough to beat in Europe, and have collected results against the likes of Porto and Feyenoord.

Ajax' Dutch head coach Peter Bosz celebrates with supporters after winning the UEFA Europa League semi-final football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) against Ajax Amsterdam, on May...

Rangers also beat Braga in the first knockout stage to progress to the last-16, but Leverkusen look likely to be their toughest challenge yet.

Gerrard’s side’s league form hasn't been particularly encouraging of late, but they have been at their very best in Europe.

Rangers will host Leverkusen at Ibrox on the 12th March, in what will be a hotly anticipated match for both teams.

