Lennon says Celtic player needs to wear a cast after suffering injury

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is going to play through the pain for Neil Lennon's side in the coming weeks.

Neil Lennon has told the Daily Record that Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is going to have to wear a cast, after damaging his arm.

Nir Bitton accidentally blasted the ball at his Celtic teammate during their cup match against St. Johnstone at the weekend.

McGregor is now suffering some pain, but should be fit to feature in Celtic’s next match.

However, the Scottish international will have to wear a protective cast to make sure that the injury doesn’t worsen.

“Callum is going to be in a plastic cast of some sort. Nir Bitton absolutely hammered the ball at him from five yards away,” Lennon said.

“He came legging it over and said he needed a caffeine shot. He was feeling a little bit of discomfort in it this morning, but he should be ok.”

McGregor being fit enough to feature for Celtic in the coming weeks is a major boost.

The midfielder has been nothing short of brilliant for the Bhoys this season, and he looks set to play a key role until the end of the campaign.

McGregor helped Celtic to victory over St. Johnstone at the weekend, as they look to do the domestic treble once again.

The Bhoys are next in action tomorrow evening, when they take on Livingston.