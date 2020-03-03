Leeds man shares what he's noticed about Patrick Bamford in training

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is putting Patrick Bamford's place in Marcelo Bielsa's side under pressure.

Tyler Roberts has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he has noticed Leeds United teammate Patrick Bamford’s finishing ability in training.

Bamford has struggled for goals of late at Leeds, and has scored just twice in his last 13 appearances.

The forward’s place in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up has come under serious pressure, as a result of his lack of goals.

But Roberts has faith that Bamford will start hitting the back of the net soon, as he shows such good finishing ability in training.

“We need to score goals but Patrick gives a lot to the team and strikers have these runs. I’ve been through it, of course, at the end of last season. It’s not nice,” Roberts said.

“We’re all confident he can hit the target and score goals. We’ve seen it often enough in training, it’s just getting that first one, I think.

“It’s frustrating for everyone when chances go begging.

“It’s not just Pat that’s missing chances or anyone in particular but we do have a lot of possession and we do create a lot of chances.”

Roberts is actually the man at Leeds who is putting Bamford’s place under the most threat.

Roberts came off the bench for Leeds at the weekend and he scored twice in Bielsa’s side’s 4-0 victory over Hull City.

The Welsh international could potentially play up-front for Leeds, if Bielsa opts to make a change to his front-line for the run in.

Leeds are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Huddersfield Town.