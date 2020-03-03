Lawrenson wants Tottenham attacker to make summer move like Liverpool player

Liverpool winger, Harry Wilson is thriving at Bournemouth, whilst Tottenham Hotspur striker, Troy Parrott, is searching for first-team minutes in North London.

Mark Lawrenson has urged Tottenham striker, Troy Parrott, to make a summer move like Liverpool's Harry Wilson has been doing during the past two seasons.

Despite Tottenham's striker problems, Parrott has struggled for first-team minutes and Lawrenson has told Ireland's Off the Ball that a move to the Championship could be a game-changer for him, as one of Liverpool's brightest academy products has proven.

The BBC pundit also pointed out how a player like Wilson won't make Liverpool's first-team, but his performances out on-loan could seemingly fetch a decent price for his talents.

Wilson was on a season-long loan at Derby County last season, and despite losing the play-off final, he produced a number of outstanding displays under Frank Lampard, including scoring a free-kick at Old Trafford during a League Cup encounter - He is now on-loan at Bournemouth.

Ironically enough, Jose Mourinho was the Manchester United manager when Wilson netted that free-kick, and with him in charge of Spurs now, Lawrenson explained why Parrott needs to leave when the transfer window re-opens.

"Yes, absolutely [Parrott should look to go out on loan in the summer]," Lawrenson told Off the Ball. "We are stood here at Goodison, but across the road at Liverpool, they have let one or two of them out, and they've let them out for a few years.

"It's a two-way street because some of the players, look at Harry Wilson, who is at Bournemouth, he's not going to get into Liverpool's first-team. He did well at Derby and he's doing really well at Bournemouth. If they sell him for £20 million, it's paid for their academy.

"Also, until you let players out, you don't know. Where do they play? That's the other thing, so they play in the U23's, but that doesn't really mean a lot. They need to be playing. The Championship is brilliant. I am a massive Preston fan and I watch a lot of Preston. You see loads of loan players. That's the way you can only see that they improve.

"Liverpool want Champions League players. Do I think Harry Wilson will play in the Champions League for Liverpool? But he might sign for a Burnley, or whatever to make £20-25 million. They have to play - Go in the Championship and just try it because that is dog eat dog. If you survive the Championship, you are going to be a player."

Whilst there is a need for Parrott to be given a chance, it needs to be remembered he only turned 18 last month, and there is no need to rush him.

But given that he is proving that he is too good for the younger age groups, a move to the second-tier would definitely mature him both on and off the pitch, regardless of his performances.

Ryan Sessegnon was playing for Fulham in the Championship as a 16-year-old, and he would, later on, help them earn promotion, so he has showcased that it can be done. Given Parrott's lack of game time in recent months, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him donning the shirt of another team for a temporary basis come next season.