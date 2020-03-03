Kris Boyd claims Rangers man is trying to 'annoy' people & will leave in the summer

Alfredo Morelos missed Rangers' Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts from the weekend because of discipline issues.

Kris Boyd has slammed Alfredo Morelos and claimed that he is trying to 'annoy' people after he was left out of Rangers' defeat to Hearts from the weekend for discipline issues.

The former Rangers player has predicted that Morelos will leave Ibrox in the summer, as he also expressed his 'worry' that his price tag 'seems to be dropping'.

Both Morelos and Rangers were thriving during the first half of the campaign, and even though he was sent off at Parkhead, many felt the Gers hitman had changed his ways from a behaviour standpoint.

But speaking to Sky Sports News (02/02/2020 at 12:40 pm), Boyd was left unimpressed with the Morelos situation from the weekend as he thinks that he has seemingly deceived everyone that he was a 'changed man'.

"It's not the first time," Boyd told Sky Sports. "There is no way that is the first time that Alfredo Morelos has turned up late because you don't leave your top goalscorer out of the squad and you don't discipline him the way that he was on Saturday to miss a match.

"The worrying thing for me is that Rangers, before the winter break, you were talking about how much Rangers could get for him. But day by day and game by game, the price of Alfredo Morelos seems to be dropping and that's a worry as well. I wouldn't say he is unmanageable because he was left out. He made the decision to manage it in that way.

"It's disappointing for someone who has had the plaudits that he has had this season and has behaved the way he has behaved - No, I don't [think he'll be here next season]. He looks like someone who is maybe trying to work his ticket. You are trying to annoy people. When you go back to the start of the season, we were all led to believe he was a changed man, but you here little things and everything.

"It's disappointing because Steven Gerrard and Rangers have backed Alfredo Morelos when a lot of other people have offered criticism. But once again, it has been thrown back at Rangers, the managers and players faces."

Whilst Rangers are still in Europe, they will feel their best chance of silverware is still on the domestic circuit, but their only chance now is stopping Celtic from winning nine-in-a-row.

But the problem with that is Neil Lennon's side hold a 12-point lead over Rangers, who have looked like a different animal on the domestic circuit since their return from the international break compared to Europe.

Steven Gerrard will feel with their game in hand and games coming up against their Old Firm rivals are all must-wins if they are to cause drama heading into the final few weeks of the season.