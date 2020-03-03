Our View: Klopp should heed Houllier warning when picking Liverpool's team tonight

Phil Thompson expects Jurgen Klopp to make changes against Chelsea in the FA Cup.





Former Liverpool captain and coach Phil Thompson expects Jurgen Klopp to make changes for the FA Cup tie against Chelsea tonight.

Klopp saw his Reds side lose for the first time in this Premier League season against Watford on Saturday and former Anfield boss Gerard Houllier warned on TalkSport that clubs of their side shouldn't be losing twice in a row.

Thompson said: "When you have been out of the team for a long time or injured, you are rusty and you need games. The Chelsea game is ideal. I think it will be a mixture of those players who were on the bench against Watford - I think Lovren should play and Joel Matip will come in.

"If Naby Keita is OK, he should be back in, so Klopp will be looking at them all. Adrian will start at Stamford Bridge. The young lads like Neco Williams at right-back and Yasser Larouci at left-back will play. Curtis Jones and possibly Harvey Elliott will feature too, so that is the making of a decent team."





Playing young players has of course been a major part of Liverpool's FA Cup run so far this season and Saturday's result should be absolutely no cause for panic.

But Houllier is right to warn about losing two matches in a row, especially as the Watford game was preceded by two patchy Premier League performances and the loss to Atletico Madrid.A trip to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not on the best of form but a trip to Stamford Bridge is a different kettle of fish to playing Shrewsbury away from home, and Liverpool were stung there by rustiness and complacency in letting a 2-0 lead slip.

That's why the onus is on Klopp to get his team selection right because a Blues side in need of a boost may sense blood if too many big hitters are out.

Going the season unbeaten and doing the Treble may both have been on Liverpool's radar; they lost the chance to do the former on Saturday and defeat tonight would put paid to the latter.

It's important they get back to winning ways tonight and that means Klopp must get his selection right.