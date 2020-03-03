'Jeez this kid': Some Aston Villa fans want teenager in senior side after Monday's display

Louie Barry signed for Aston Villa in the summer.

Aston Villa have been left impressed with Louie Barry after he scored for the U23's during their 3-1 defeat to Reading on Monday night.

The 16-year-old striker signed for Villa during the January transfer window when the Midlands giants snapped him up from Barcelona - he had only recently joined the Spanish club from West Brom.

Last month, Villa's striker problems were evident to all, with winger Anwar El Ghazi at one point being deployed in that role because Dean Smith had no options to choose from.

At this current time, he has Mbwana Samatta as his first choice and Keinan Davis and January recruit Borja Baston as his backups.

But it seems as though that the Villa Park faithful would like Barry to be given a chance given how he is impressing for the younger age groups.

There is always a chance for Barry to make Villa's bench before the seasons up because Davis has always struggled with injuries and doors can open in other ways.

However, Villa are fighting a relegation battle and it wouldn't be a surprise if Smith opts for his more senior players during these crucial months rather than a youngster who he can call upon and provide a real chance to next season.

There's no doubt that the Villa Park faithful would like to see him, but one thing is for sure, he is one to look out for in the future.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Barry's goal for the U23's yesterday:

