Jay Spearing sends Twitter message after Neil Critchley leaves Liverpool for Blackpool

Jay Spearing came through the ranks of Liverpool as a youngster.

Jay Spearing has reacted positively on Twitter to Liverpool's U23's coach Neil Critchley being appointed Blackpool manager on Monday.

This season, Critchley has perhaps become one of the more well-known U23 coaches because he has taken charge of Liverpool's senior side on a number of occasions, both for their League Cup and FA Cup encounters.

That has seemingly helped him gain more recognition, and given that Blackpool sacked the experienced Simon Grayson last month, they have turned to Critchley to push them back up the League One table.

Former Reds academy product Spearing, who left Liverpool in 2013 and is now at Blackpool, was pleased that the club opted to bring in Critchley, as the midfielder posted this message on his personal Twitter account.

Welcome Gaffa... Looking Forward To What Lies Ahead #UTMP https://t.co/D96s31Z0tE — Jay Spearing (@Jay8Spearing) March 2, 2020

This is a great move for all three parties - Critchley, Liverpool and Blackpool. The 41-year-old will now be provided with the chance to showcase what he is like as the main man.

The League One club could perhaps benefit from having Critchley in charge because of his links to Anfield and the players he can attract to the club.

Plus, given some of the highly-rated talents on show on Merseyside, it also now is a chance for them to potentially link up with the former coach at Blackpool in the summer and take their game to the next level.

But before all that can happen, Critchley has to take care of business on the field of play and hope he can build on their back-to-back wins in recent days.

After struggling for points, Blackpool have beaten both Bolton and promotion-chasers Ipswich Town recently, and Critchley's first game in charge will be against Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.