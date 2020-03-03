Is Roblox Adopt Me getting hacked 2020? Developer responds to mass hysteria!

The developer of Adopt Me in Roblox has responded to the mass hysteria of it getting hacked.

There's been a lot of tales about popular apps and products such as Fortnite and Tik Tok shutting down in 2020, but now there are rumours about such popular apps and games being hacked with mass hysteria recently surrounding Adopt Me in Roblox. Fortunately, the developer has provided a sound response to try to calm the community.

Roblox players can find the promo codes for March 2020, but lately there's been a lot of worrying online that Adopt Me is getting hacked. This has resulted in an abundance of videos on YouTube with horrible music and waffling text.

While the community is overtly worried, the developer of Adopt Me has provided an official response that should be heeded.

We've reviewed threats and they aren't credible, we have defences in place. Anyone spreading rumours is simply looking for attention, so any panic is doing exactly that — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) March 2, 2020

Is Roblox Adopt Me getting hacked 2020?

The developer of Adopt Me in Roblox has assured fans that there is no credibility to it being hacked.

Adopt Me players are worried that the game will be hacked tomorrow or during the week, but the developer says that the hysteria is caused by commonplace fearmongering on the internet.

As for where the rumours of Adopt Me being hacked in 2020 have stemmed from, they appear to have arisen from Meepcity having been hacked a couple of days ago.

WARNING: Don't go in Adopt Me in Roblox because its getting hacked right now as you read this maybe. Omg Adopt Me right now is getting hacked all my friends are playing Adopt Me and i'm so worried yesterday Meep City got hacked Roblox Hackers STOP hacking...☹️.... — MariaMia (@MariaMi91883145) March 2, 2020

Per YouTuber KonekoKitten, Meepcity was hacked on February 29th/March 1st with players being transported to empty sequels.

Meepcity is said to now be fine, but the Roblox community are still suggesting that players use alt-accounts.

The Adopt Me developer has assured that there are no credible threats, so heed their response instead of paying attention to dozens of worrying cries online from people who are confused and in the dark.