In-form star comments on Everton form amid £50m swap deal rumours

Everton defender Mason Holgate has been linked with Manchester City.

Everton defender Mason Holgate has told the Daily Mail that he'd rather focus on the form of the team rather than himself amid rumours about his future.

The Toffees drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, with Bruno Fernandes cancelling out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's somewhat fortuitous opener.

The result leaves Everton three points off a European place, and Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to drag his side into the top seven.

Ancelotti has fared well as Everton boss, losing just three of his 11 games in charge, winning five and drawing three in a promising start at Goodison Park.

One of the players to benefit most from Ancelotti's arrival has been defender Holgate, as he has become a regular with the Toffees.

In fact, it now seems that Ancelotti's centre back options are Holgate plus one of Yerry Mina or Michael Keane, with Holgate arguably first-choice now.

Holgate's impressive displays have resulted in calls for him to be in the England squad, whilst The Mirror claim that Manchester City want to sign him, and may be willing to offer £50million defender John Stones back to Everton in exchange.

Holgate has now played down those suggestions, claiming he isn't really interested in his own form, but wants to focus on the form of Everton as a whole, believing that the Toffees are improving under Ancelotti, especially defensively.

“It's not really what I think about my personal form, it is more about the team and where we are going as a team,” said Holgate. “I am glad we have started getting results. Last week (the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal) we were upset with our defensive play and the gaffer came out and said that. I am more than happy with how things went (against United). We looked quite solid as apart from the goal I think we defended quite well,” he added.