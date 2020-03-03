Quick links

'I'm in tears right now': Some Liverpool fans gutted after what Klopp has said

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out of Jurgen Klopp's side's FA Cup game this evening.

Liverpool fans have been left gutted after Jurgen Klopp suggested that Naby Keita is still ‘not ready’ to play this evening.

Keita has suffered yet another injury at Liverpool, with the midfielder out injured.

With Liverpool set to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup, there was a hope that Keita would feature this evening.

 

But the creative midfielder is once again set to be sidelined for Liverpool.

"A little, little, little bit but enough with his hip. I can't really say more, that's the only information I got from the medical department,” Klopp said on the club’s official website.

"[He] is not ready [but] could be ready after that game, but for that game not. It's not serious but obviously serious enough.”

Keita has struggled badly to stay off the treatment table ever since he moved to Liverpool two years ago.

And Reds fans are disappointed that they will haven't been able to see the best of their 25-year-old.

Keita has made just nine Premier League appearances for Liverpool all season, and although Klopp’s side have coped well without him, there is a feeling he still could have so much to offer if he could stay fit.

Liverpool have lacked a truly creative midfielder, and Keita does have the skill-set to fill that void, but it is now up to him to prove his fitness.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

