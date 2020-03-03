Quick links

'I'd be happy to': £15m-rated man discusses possibly leaving Arsenal permanently

Danny Owen
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United...
Premier League Arsenal farmed Mo Elneny out to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas in the summer before he ever had the chance to impress Mikel Arteta.

Mohamed Elneny of Besiktas Istanbul looks on during the Sueper Lig match between Besiktas Istanbul and Galatasaray Istanbul on October 27, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Arsenal’s forgotten man Mohamed Elneny has admitted that he would be ‘happy’ to join Besiktas on a permanent basis this summer, speaking to BeIN Sports.

Striking an agreement, however, could be easier said than done.

Turkish Football reported recently that Arsenal were hoping to make a substantial profit on a midfielder who joined the Gunners during the latter days of Arsene Wenger's reign, with a £15 million price-tag slapped on the head of an experienced Egyptian international.

But such an eye-watering fee is well out of Besiktas’s reach. Regardless of how much Elneny is enjoying life in Istanbul, the former Basel favourite could still be forced to make an awkward return to North London when the season comes to an end.

 

Not that this has stopped Elneny from making his preferences clear.

“If Besiktas wants me and an agreement can be made I'd be happy to stay. I am getting on well with the new manager Sergen Yalcin,” a man who fell out of favour under Unai Emery told BeIN.

A deep-lying midfielder with an impressive passing range has made 26 appearances for Besiktas in 2019/20, more than in three of his four seasons at the Emirates.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace control ball and Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal FC during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates...

It remains to be seen, however, whether new Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is willing to hand a fresh start to a man who had been farmed out on loan long before he returned to North London from Manchester City.

Matteo Guendouzi saw a rare chance pass him by against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night while Granit Xhaka, improving or not, still has a blunder or two in his locker.

Jailson (25) of Fenerbahce in action against Mohammed Elneny (15) of Besiktas during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

