How to watch West Brom v Newcastle in the FA Cup: TV channel and BBC live stream options

The FA Cup fifth round is here but how can fans tune in to watch West Brom v Newcastle?
For the first time in its history, the FA Cup fifth round is not taking place in its traditional weekend slot.
Thanks to the Premier League's winter break, the fifth round of the illustrious competition has been shifted to the first mid-week slot in March.
Despite that, plenty of matches are still making their way onto TV for fans to enjoy and there are some real crackers in prospect.
One of the games to keep an eye out for is West Brom v Newcastle which is set to take place on Tuesday, March 3rd.

West Brom v Newcastle in the FA Cup
West Brom v Newcastle may not be the most glamourous fixture in the FA Cup fifth round but it still remains an enticing prospect.
The home side, West Brom, currently sit top of the Championship while Steve Bruce's Newcastle currently occupy a disappointing 14th place in the Premier League.
The fixture offers up the perfect chance for West Brom to prove that they are worthy of promotion while Newcastle will be hoping to kick-start a strong run of form to propel them back up the table.
Newcaslte v West Brom in the 2017/18 Premier League season
How to watch
Rather than being on a conventional TV channel, West Brom v Newcastle is due to be broadcast via the BBC red button and in turn, will be on BBC iPlayer as well.
The match itself is due to kick-off at 8:00pm while build-up is expected to begin at 7:30pm.
Other FA Cup matches on TV this week
If West Brom v Newcastle isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty more cup ties where that came from.
Tuesday, March 3rd
Chelsea v Liverpool | BBC One - 7:45pm
West Brom v Newcastle | BBC red button and iPlayer - 8:00pm
Reading v Sheffield United | Facebook Watch - 8:00pm
Wednesday, March 4th
Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City | BBC One - 7:45pm
Leicester v Birmingham | Facebook Watch - 7:45pm
Tottenham v Norwich | BBC red button and iPlayer - 7:45pm
Thursday, March 5th
Derby v Manchester United | BT Sport 1 - 7:45pm
Times stated are kick-off times.
