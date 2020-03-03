How to watch West Brom v Newcastle in the FA Cup: TV channel and BBC live stream options

A general view of the The Hawthorns at night prior to kick off of the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on December 14, 2016 in West...
The FA Cup fifth round is here but how can fans tune in to watch West Brom v Newcastle?

For the first time in its history, the FA Cup fifth round is not taking place in its traditional weekend slot.

Thanks to the Premier League's winter break, the fifth round of the illustrious competition has been shifted to the first mid-week slot in March.

Despite that, plenty of matches are still making their way onto TV for fans to enjoy and there are some real crackers in prospect.

One of the games to keep an eye out for is West Brom v Newcastle which is set to take place on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A detailed view of the match ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Manchester, England.

West Brom v Newcastle in the FA Cup

West Brom v Newcastle may not be the most glamourous fixture in the FA Cup fifth round but it still remains an enticing prospect.

The home side, West Brom, currently sit top of the Championship while Steve Bruce's Newcastle currently occupy a disappointing 14th place in the Premier League.

The fixture offers up the perfect chance for West Brom to prove that they are worthy of promotion while Newcastle will be hoping to kick-start a strong run of form to propel them back up the table.

West Bromwich Albion's English-born Scottish midfielder Matt Phillips (R) vies with Newcastle United's Welsh defender Paul Dummett during the English Premier League football match between...Newcaslte v West Brom in the 2017/18 Premier League season 

How to watch

Rather than being on a conventional TV channel, West Brom v Newcastle is due to be broadcast via the BBC red button and in turn, will be on BBC iPlayer as well.

The match itself is due to kick-off at 8:00pm while build-up is expected to begin at 7:30pm. 

BBC presenter Gary Lineker reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

Other FA Cup matches on TV this week

If West Brom v Newcastle isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty more cup ties where that came from.

Tuesday, March 3rd

Chelsea v Liverpool | BBC One - 7:45pm

West Brom v Newcastle | BBC red button and iPlayer - 8:00pm

Reading v Sheffield United | Facebook Watch - 8:00pm

Wednesday, March 4th

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City | BBC One - 7:45pm

Leicester v Birmingham | Facebook Watch - 7:45pm

Tottenham v Norwich | BBC red button and iPlayer - 7:45pm

Thursday, March 5th

Derby v Manchester United | BT Sport 1 - 7:45pm

Times stated are kick-off times.

