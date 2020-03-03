Quick links

Liverpool

'He's not ready': Klopp insists Liverpool player isn't ready to feature

John Verrall
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are set to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp head coach

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed to the Liverpool Echo that Naby Keita is not ready to feature against Chelsea tonight.

Keita has suffered badly with injury ever since arriving at Liverpool two years ago, and the midfielder is still on the treatment table.

Keita is currently out with a hip issue, and although the problem isn’t particularly serious, Klopp insists that the Liverpool man isn’t ready to feature for his side in the FA Cup.

"A little, little, little bit with his hip. I can’t really say more, that’s the only information I got from the medical department,” Klopp said.

 

"He is not ready. He could be ready for after that game but not this one. It is not serious, but serious enough.”

When Jordan Henderson was ruled out with injury there was an expectation that it could be Keita’s big chance at Anfield.

However, the Guinean just hasn’t been able to step up to the plate and prove his worth.

Naby Keita (8) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool

Keita did start for Liverpool against Norwich City and West Ham United, but his performances in both games failed to really catch the eye.

There are now questions forming over Keita’s future at Anfield, as he has failed to stay out off the treatment table for so long.

In Keita's absence, it could be that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Curtis Jones feature against Chelsea this evening. 

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

