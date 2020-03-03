Quick links

'Heard a lot of good stuff': 24-year-old comments on facing Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers take on Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox next week.

Rangers will be back in Europa League action next week, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen the visitors to Ibrox next Thursday.

The Gers may be faltering in domestic action having crashed out of the Scottish Cup and handed Celtic a 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Yet in Europe, Steven Gerrard's side are faring well; they progressed from their group and then battled twice to knock Braga out in the last 32 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

 

A real European run would ease the pressure on Gerrard, and Leverkusen will pose a tough test when the two sides meet at Ibrox next week.

Peter Bosz's side sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, eight points off Bayern Munich at the top of the table, and they beat Porto in the last round – a team Rangers also beat in the group stage.

Rangers will be underdogs, but will be hoping to use the raucous Ibrox crowd to their advantage in the first leg next week.

Now, Bayer defender Tah has admitted to the Glasgow Evening Times that the squad are 'really excited' about a trip to Ibrox, claiming that he has 'heard a lot of good stuff' about the stadium and the atmosphere.

The 24-year-old centre back added that it's a tough draw for Leverkusen, but they are aiming to win both games and go through to the quarter-finals – and is eyeing an away goal at Ibrox next week.

“We are really excited,” said Tah. “I’ve heard a lot of good stuff about the stadium and the feeling when you play there and the atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to it. I think they’re definitely a tough draw for us. It’s not going to be easy to play against them. The first game is in Glasgow so it’s going to be really tough.”

“We want to win both games, so we don’t think about whether being away is an advantage. Of course if we score in the away game then the second game, I wouldn’t say it would be easier, but it would be a lot more calm,” he added.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

