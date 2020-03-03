'He was tired': Bruce names Newcastle player who was shattered after Burnley game

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is set to be rested this evening, as he may not be able to play again after Burnley.

Steve Bruce has told the Shields Gazette that Dwight Gayle is unlikely to start for Newcastle United this evening, when they take on West Bromwich Albion.

Gayle was given a chance to lead the line for Newcastle against Burnley at the weekend, but he was unable to open his scoring account for the season.

The Magpies front-man had a couple of opportunities, but was unable to really test Nike Pope in the Burnley goal.

Gayle has suffered badly with injury this term, but there is a feeling around Newcastle that he could be in for a run of games now, as Joelinton has struggled so badly for goals.

But Bruce does not want to risk Gayle this evening, as he was so tired against Burnley.

“I wouldn’t have thought so, I couldn’t take that risk, I wouldn’t have thought. First game back, he was tired,” Bruce said.

Gayle’s absence means Joelinton is likely to start up-front at the Hawthorns again, and the pressure will be on the big money striker.

Joelinton still has just three goals to his name since joining Newcastle, which simply isn’t a good enough return for a player who the Magpies were relying to hit the back of the net.

Newcastle have not scored for four games running, and if West Brom can shut them out this evening, it will be highly concerning for Bruce.