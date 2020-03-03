Quick links

Gerrard revelation is really bad news for £2m Rangers powerhouse

Nikola Katic of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Nikola Katic's year for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers might be about to get worse.

Nikola Katic of Rangers is seen prior to the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

What a difference two months can make for Rangers defender Nikola Katic.

The Croatian centre-back finished 2019 as a hero, scoring the winning goal as the Gers won away at Celtic for the first time since 2010.

Fast forward to now and Katic might struggle to get another game for Rangers this season, for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Katic has struggled in a big way since the end of the winter break, resulting in Steven Gerrard dropping him for the 1-0 Europa League win in Braga six days ago.

 

George Edmundson had a blinder on that occasion and a big development regarding Filip Helander could make things a lot worse for Katic.

Gerrard confirmed to a press conference today that the big Sweden centre-back will be back in full training by Friday.

And when he's fit, you have to assume that the Rangers boss will use him or Edmundson as Connor Goldson's centre-back partner until the end of the season.

Katic, a £2 million signing in 2018 [The Scottish Sun], has gone from a hero to an also-ran in Glasgow in a very short period of time.

Well, perhaps 'also-ran' is harsh, given that he is a fine defender on his day, but the reality is that he won't have many more days in the 2019-20 campaign when Helander is back.

Trincao Francisco of Braga and Nikola Katic of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

