What is the Gay Meter Filter on Instagram? Is the 2020 Story lens offensive?

Augmented Reality selector filters are all the rage in 2020. From finding out which Friends character you are to uncovering which font you are, our mind's are really being opened thanks to Instagram.

Instagram, and social media as a whole, gives us some pretty peculiar things from time to time.

And from AR filters that turn your face into that of a cat to others that make it look like you're on the moon, your phone camera is a portal to many more places than ever before in 2020.

Spring has officially sprung and with a new season comes a tonne of new IG story filters.

Now a 'gay-o-meter' filter has been released. Let's take a look at the Gay Meter Filter on Instagram - how to get it and more.

What is the Gay Meter Filter on Instagram?

Instagram was the place where filters first emerged, now it looks like other social media apps have taken the lens trend and run with it - now, things are getting interactive in 2020!

As with many selfie filters now, the user has to open Instagram, select the lens and position their face in the centre of the screen. Then the Gay Meter Filter brings up a gage which rates how 'gay' someone is on a scale.

The Gay Meter Filter looks to be circulating social media in March 2020, we take a look at how to get it below.

OPINION: Is the 2020 filter offensive?

At first glance, the Gay Meter Filter could come off as offensive. However, there's probably no intent to offend from the filter's creator.

Measuring people's sexuality from 'gay' to 'straight' may be deemed by Insta users as questionable, but we can imagine that the Story filters should solely be used for fun.

There are no positive or negative connotations with the filter's outcome - if you're deemed 'straight' or 'gay' it doesn't make any difference so it shouldn't cause offence to anyone using it.

Get the Gay Meter Filter on Instagram

If you're wanting to have your gay-ness measured from 0 to 100% then now you can!

You'll need to open the 'stories' section of Instagram, navigate to any filter such as 'Winter Flurry', click on the filter name then head to 'browse effects'.

You can now search the effect gallery for the Gay Meter Filter. There should be two available, one from an Insta user named @raushsham and another from @ofek.kantargi.

Instagram: 'What type of gay are you?'

Taking things a step further, another filter exists which determines 'Which type of gay you are'.

Created by Instagram user Daniel Roa, you can add the filter to your saved selection by visiting his profile @danielroaart.

Here, you'll need to the 'smiley face' icon and select the fourth filter down 'What Gay R U?'. Click 'try it' to test out the filter.

