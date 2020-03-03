Fortnite: When is the World Cup 2020? Epic Games delay cash prize tournaments!

Lots of Fortnite players are awaiting news about its World Cup 2020, and Epic Games have explained why they've delayed cash prize tournaments.

Fortnite Season 2 debuted a couple of weeks ago and has been a blast so far thanks to the inclusion of Deadpool and its emphasis on espionage. However, since its launch, there hasn't been any news concerning cash prize tournaments or when the World Cup 2020 will take place. Although we still don't know when any tournaments will be happening, Epic Games have at least provided a minor explanation as to why they have been delayed.

The Battle Royale community will be receiving update 12.10 later today and this has been confirmed to fix a number of issues such as players being unable to access traps. The official patch notes haven't been released as of yet, so you'll want to be on the lookout for them later today.

However, in regard to the crux of this brief article, below you'll discover the reason as to why Epic Games have decided to delay cash prize tournaments for Fortnite Season 2.

Fortnite: Why are the 2020 cash prize tournaments delayed?

Epic Games have announced that they've delayed any 2020 cash prize tournaments for Fortnite because they're working to address Season 2 performance issues.

The developer notes that they will provide an update when necessary, but don't expect to hear about any Fortnite cash prize tournaments any time soon.

Unfortunately, Epic Games didn't specifically say what 'performance issues' they are hoping to resolve.

Naturally a lot of fans have responded with impatience due to wanting a World Cup 2020 to be announced, but there are some who have thanked Epic for their communication.

When is the Fortnite World Cup 2020?

Epic Games have not announced when the Fortnite World Cup 2020 will begin and end.

Battle Royale fans learned about the World Cup 2019 at the end of February, but the same is not applying to the World Cup 2020 thanks to Epic Games' provided explanation.

Last year's cash prize tournament was one of the biggest events thanks to boasting over 2.3 million viewers live over YouTube and Twitch, so another World Cup is highly likely especially considering there has already been a supposed leak which points to solos, duos and trios.

Fans would probably be right for expecting the event to take place in the summer, but as of now nothing is official.