'Fantastic news, yes': Some Spurs fans excited after 'quality' new transfer update emerges

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are said to be interested in signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans generally appear behind the idea of signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax at the end of the season.

De Telegraaf claim that Spurs made an offer for Alvarez in January, and could come back for him at the end of the term.

Tottenham are looking to improve their defensive strength, with Jose Mourinho’s side proving far too easy to score against.

And Tottenham supporters generally appear to be behind the idea of bringing in Alvarez.

YES PLEASE! I've watched him since his professional debut. Excelent No. 5, great vision and control, needs more experience but he's actually great. Original role was as a Midfielder, played as a defender for a while but Tata also plays him in the National Team as a No. 5. — Kevin Patrón (@kevopatron) March 2, 2020

Versatile defender — Rasmus (@RasmusCOYS) March 2, 2020

Fantastic player — David Vega (@davidvegayrojo) March 2, 2020

YouTube clips watched. I now automatically now want spurs to sign him up. Lol



He looks like just what we need. Big power midfielder.



Again this was from YouTube videos — scotty (@alexscott389) March 2, 2020

A better Eric Dier? — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) March 2, 2020

Fantastic news. Exactly what we need — Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_lukev2) March 2, 2020

Alvarez is still only 22, and his ability to play at centre-back or in midfield surely appeals.

The all action international could offer Spurs cover in both positions, with his versatility very attractive.

Alvarez still needs to develop though, as he has proven not to be the finished article at Ajax.

Alvarez has struggled to hold down a place in the Dutch side’s team, which may make them more open to selling him at the end of the season.