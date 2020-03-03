Quick links

'Fantastic news, yes': Some Spurs fans excited after 'quality' new transfer update emerges

John Verrall
Edson Alvarez of Mexico during an international friendly match between Chile and Mexico at Qualcomm Stadium on March 22, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are said to be interested in signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax at the end of the season.

Edson Alvarez #4 of Mexico sings National anthem during the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 final match between United States and Mexico at Soldier Field on July 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tottenham Hotspur fans generally appear behind the idea of signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax at the end of the season.

De Telegraaf claim that Spurs made an offer for Alvarez in January, and could come back for him at the end of the term.

 

Tottenham are looking to improve their defensive strength, with Jose Mourinho’s side proving far too easy to score against.

And Tottenham supporters generally appear to be behind the idea of bringing in Alvarez.

Alvarez is still only 22, and his ability to play at centre-back or in midfield surely appeals.

The all action international could offer Spurs cover in both positions, with his versatility very attractive.

Alvarez still needs to develop though, as he has proven not to be the finished article at Ajax.

Alvarez has struggled to hold down a place in the Dutch side’s team, which may make them more open to selling him at the end of the season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

